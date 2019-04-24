Transcontinental (TCL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $16.20

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$16.20 and last traded at C$0.00, with a volume of 43613 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$27.26.

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$751.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$764.80 million.

In other news, Director François R. Roy bought 3,000 shares of Transcontinental stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$17.08 per share, with a total value of C$51,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$51,240.

Transcontinental Company Profile (TSE:TCL)

Transcontinental Inc is a Canada-based printing company. The Company has operations in print, flexible packaging, publishing and digital media, both in Canada and the United States. The Company’s segments include the Printing and Packaging Sector, and the Media Sector. The Printing and Packaging Sector includes the manufacturing activities of the Company, and generates revenues from various activities, such as the printing of retail flyers, magazines, newspapers, color books, personalized and mass marketing products, and the production of flexible packaging solutions in Canada and the United States.

