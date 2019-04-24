Traders Sell Union Pacific (UNP) on Strength (UNP)

Investors sold shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) on strength during trading hours on Wednesday. $86.87 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $140.30 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $53.43 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Union Pacific had the 16th highest net out-flow for the day. Union Pacific traded up $0.11 for the day and closed at $176.84

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $187.00 price target (up from $178.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.35.

The stock has a market cap of $128.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The railroad operator reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th were given a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

Union Pacific announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase 150,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Rhonda S. Ferguson sold 11,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,009,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,425,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 8,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,496,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,731 shares in the company, valued at $3,354,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,287 shares of company stock worth $5,206,315 over the last ninety days. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Union Pacific by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 40,528 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,600,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,388,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 746,599 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $121,569,000 after buying an additional 101,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,650,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

