Traders Purchase Large Volume of Sientra Call Options (SIEN)

Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 2,186 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,566% compared to the average daily volume of 82 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Sientra during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,093 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,280,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Sientra during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sientra alerts:

Shares of SIEN opened at $8.45 on Wednesday. Sientra has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $26.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $19.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.87 million. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 123.51% and a negative net margin of 121.28%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sientra will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Craig Hallum set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Sientra and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Sientra in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Sientra in a research report on Monday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

WARNING: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/24/traders-purchase-large-volume-of-sientra-call-options-sien.html.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

Featured Article: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Sientra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sientra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.