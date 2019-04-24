Traders Buy High Volume of Darden Restaurants Put Options (DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 11,155 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,240% compared to the average daily volume of 334 put options.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DRI shares. Bank of America upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Buckingham Research started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Darden Restaurants from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.13.

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 73,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.61, for a total value of $8,676,558.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,538,865.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.90, for a total value of $164,168.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,075,015.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,047 shares of company stock valued at $8,879,918 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 356.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 3,628.6% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 14,173.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,131,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,102,562 shares during the period. Finally, Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DRI opened at $117.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.31. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $84.37 and a one year high of $124.00.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.37%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

