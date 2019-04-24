Traders Buy Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) on weakness during trading hours on Monday. $161.10 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $126.17 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $34.93 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Domino’s Pizza had the 27th highest net in-flow for the day. Domino’s Pizza traded down ($1.61) for the day and closed at $266.00

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target (up from $305.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Domino’s Pizza from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $260.90 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.61.

The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $835.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 30.88%.

In related news, Director James A. Goldman sold 1,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.24, for a total value of $294,215.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,511.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Altman Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,157,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 10,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

