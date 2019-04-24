Tractor Supply’s (TSCO) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $98.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $92.00. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 5.01% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.44.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $103.17 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $60.03 and a 1 year high of $106.08. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.02. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 36.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Sandfort sold 25,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $2,460,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,167,630. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory A. Sandfort sold 74,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $7,840,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,464,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 346,369 shares of company stock valued at $34,881,726 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in Tractor Supply by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 570.9% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

