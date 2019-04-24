Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Sells 30,812 Shares of Starbucks Co. (SBUX)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO decreased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 46.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,040 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 30,812 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for approximately 1.3% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.08.

In other news, insider Clifford Burrows sold 152,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total transaction of $10,260,057.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 311,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,910,999.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Vivek C. Varma sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total transaction of $3,456,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,640 shares in the company, valued at $8,132,453.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 565,806 shares of company stock worth $38,789,988 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $75.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $94.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.51. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $47.37 and a one year high of $76.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.49 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 193.00%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Sells 30,812 Shares of Starbucks Co. (SBUX)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/24/town-country-bank-trust-co-dba-first-bankers-trust-co-sells-30812-shares-of-starbucks-co-sbux.html.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Story: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.