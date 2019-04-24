Toth Financial Advisory Corp Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1,413.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,001 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VWO. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 54,172,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,221,054,000 after purchasing an additional 980,231 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 39,629,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,684,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,777 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,946,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $645,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,088 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,344,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 11,149,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $424,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,124 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $43.85 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.35 and a 1-year high of $46.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0816 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 25th.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

