Total SA (TOT) Stake Increased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 253,384 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,981 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Total were worth $14,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Total by 12,972.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 34,250 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 33,988 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in shares of Total by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 49,045 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of Total by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 68,553 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 23,865 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Total during the 4th quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Total by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,288 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TOT traded down $1.78 on Wednesday, reaching $55.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,094,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,917. Total SA has a 52-week low of $49.70 and a 52-week high of $65.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. Total had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $52.50 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Total SA will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.7237 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Total’s payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

Several analysts have recently commented on TOT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Total from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Total from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. GMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Total in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

