Total SA (TOT) Shares Sold by Granite Investment Advisors LLC

Granite Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,466 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 7,530 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Total by 12,972.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 34,250 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 33,988 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in shares of Total by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 49,045 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of Total by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 68,553 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 23,865 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Total during the 4th quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Total by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,288 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 6.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TOT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Total in a report on Friday, January 4th. GMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Total in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Total from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Cowen started coverage on Total in a report on Thursday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Total has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

TOT traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,095,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,917. Total SA has a 1 year low of $49.70 and a 1 year high of $65.69. The firm has a market cap of $139.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.17. The business had revenue of $52.50 billion during the quarter. Total had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 5.47%. As a group, research analysts predict that Total SA will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.7237 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.93%.

Total Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

