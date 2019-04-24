Torex Gold Resources Inc (TXG) Senior Officer Steven John Thomas Sells 6,720 Shares of Stock

Torex Gold Resources Inc (TSE:TXG) Senior Officer Steven John Thomas sold 6,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total transaction of C$88,721.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$66,686.33.

TSE TXG opened at C$12.81 on Wednesday. Torex Gold Resources Inc has a 12 month low of C$7.52 and a 12 month high of C$18.21. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.91.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$172.76 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Torex Gold Resources Inc will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on TXG. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.75 in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$17.50 to C$19.50 in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El Limón Guajes mine and the Media Luna deposit that consists of 7 mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

