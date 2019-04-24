TMX Group (X) Cut to Neutral at CIBC

CIBC cut shares of TMX Group (TSE:X) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$97.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$101.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of TMX Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$95.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$96.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Friday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$92.17.

Get TMX Group alerts:

Shares of X stock opened at C$85.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.71. TMX Group has a 1-year low of C$68.87 and a 1-year high of C$90.33.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported C$1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.27 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$207.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$201.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that TMX Group will post 6.01931685158113 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearing houses for capital markets in Canada. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing. The Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics segment offers real time data, other market data products, and data delivery and technology solutions.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.