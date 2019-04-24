TMX Group (X) Cut to Neutral at CIBC

CIBC cut shares of TMX Group (TSE:X) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$97.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$101.00.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of TMX Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$95.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$96.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Friday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$92.17.
Shares of X stock opened at C$85.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.71. TMX Group has a 1-year low of C$68.87 and a 1-year high of C$90.33.
TMX Group Company Profile
TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearing houses for capital markets in Canada. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing. The Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics segment offers real time data, other market data products, and data delivery and technology solutions.
Read More: Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.