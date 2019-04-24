Tilray Inc (TLRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $128.53.

TLRY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. Roth Capital raised Tilray from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Tilray in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Tilray in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Tilray in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

In other Tilray news, CRO Edward Wood Pastorius, Jr. sold 3,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $210,160.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brendan Kennedy sold 149,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $11,125,266.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 396,025 shares of company stock worth $27,310,113.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Tilray in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 7,266.7% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. 7.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TLRY traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,464,425. The company has a current ratio of 21.37, a quick ratio of 20.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Tilray has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $300.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion and a PE ratio of -62.51.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $15.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.85 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 58.43% and a negative net margin of 157.05%. Tilray’s revenue was up 203.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tilray will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

