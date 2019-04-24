Tidex Token (TDX) Reaches Market Cap of $98,425.00

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. Over the last week, Tidex Token has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Tidex Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. Tidex Token has a market capitalization of $98,425.00 and $4,691.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005526 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00398483 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018463 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001894 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.65 or 0.00964191 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00177553 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00007594 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00001277 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Tidex Token Profile

Tidex Token launched on November 25th, 2017. Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 tokens. Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange . Tidex Token’s official website is tidex.com

Tidex Token Token Trading

Tidex Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tidex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

