Theta Token Market Cap Achieves $32.55 Million (THETA)

Theta Token (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. Over the last week, Theta Token has traded down 30% against the US dollar. Theta Token has a total market cap of $32.55 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of Theta Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0461 or 0.00001345 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coineal, Hotbit, IDEX and OKEx.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Theta Token alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $563.98 or 0.10394675 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00042496 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000295 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00001780 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00019703 BTC.

Theta Token Profile

Theta Token (THETA) is a token. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Theta Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 706,502,689 tokens. Theta Token’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Theta Token is /r/thetatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Theta Token is www.thetatoken.org

Buying and Selling Theta Token

Theta Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Huobi, DDEX, Upbit, Fatbtc, WazirX, OKEx, Binance, IDEX, Coineal, Coinbit, Hotbit and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.