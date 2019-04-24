The Coca-Cola (KO) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.06-2.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.09. The Coca-Cola also updated its FY19 guidance to $2.05-2.10 EPS.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,972,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,792,952. The Coca-Cola has a one year low of $41.45 and a one year high of $50.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $205.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.52.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.91% and a net margin of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

KO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Coca-Cola from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC downgraded The Coca-Cola from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.75.

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $485,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 92,645 shares in the company, valued at $4,493,282.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Beatriz R. Perez sold 21,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $1,060,139.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,517,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

