Textron Inc. (TXT) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lowered its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 54.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 220,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 265,224 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $10,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,409,907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $202,812,000 after purchasing an additional 470,595 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,565,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,995,000 after purchasing an additional 30,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,144,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $144,357,000 after purchasing an additional 131,360 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,701,623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $124,248,000 after purchasing an additional 617,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,631,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $121,008,000 after purchasing an additional 75,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $54.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.27 and a 1 year high of $72.87. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.65.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Textron had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $31.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Textron’s quarterly revenue was down 99.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is 2.40%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TXT shares. ValuEngine lowered Textron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered Textron from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 price objective on Textron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Textron in a report on Thursday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Textron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

In other Textron news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 72,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $4,012,624.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,286,777.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $246,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 458,112 shares of company stock valued at $25,222,635. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Textron Company Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

