Tesla’s (TSLA) “Underperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Cowen

Cowen restated their underperform rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has a $160.00 price objective on the electric vehicle producer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $170.00.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a $192.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $437.00 target price (up previously from $418.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Bank of America set a $225.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Tesla from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $313.38.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $263.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.14 and a beta of 0.35. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $247.77 and a fifty-two week high of $387.46.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 18.50% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 119.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.66, for a total value of $4,404,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,398 shares in the company, valued at $94,381,736.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $544,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,040 shares of company stock valued at $28,575,874. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 994 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 879 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its position in shares of Tesla by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 123 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 2.3% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.50% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.