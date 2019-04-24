Teradyne (TER) Trading 7.6% Higher After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) shares traded up 7.6% on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $49.45 and last traded at $47.99. 10,154,867 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 321% from the average session volume of 2,410,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.59.

The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $494.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.23 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.77.

In related news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 33,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $1,216,493.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,376.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Gregory R. Beecher sold 26,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $988,911.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,053,335.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 211,079 shares of company stock valued at $8,102,210 in the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TER. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2,983.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,334,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258,762 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

About Teradyne (NYSE:TER)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

