Teledyne Technologies (TDY) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.45-9.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.18. Teledyne Technologies also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $9.45-9.55 EPS.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock traded down $1.06 on Wednesday, hitting $251.66. 17,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,070. Teledyne Technologies has a one year low of $177.68 and a one year high of $255.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $745.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $257.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $248.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, insider Robert Mehrabian sold 8,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,829,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,469 shares in the company, valued at $42,123,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 6,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.16, for a total value of $1,387,038.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,915,371.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,003 shares of company stock worth $9,212,822. Corporate insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

