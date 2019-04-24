Teck Resources (TECK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share.

NYSE TECK opened at $24.55 on Wednesday. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of $18.17 and a 12 month high of $30.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Teck Resources by 246.7% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Teck Resources by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 2,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. 56.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America set a $30.00 target price on Teck Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Friday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

