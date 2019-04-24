TCF Financial (TCF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $357.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.57 million. TCF Financial had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share.

NYSE TCF opened at $21.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. TCF Financial has a 12-month low of $18.17 and a 12-month high of $27.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.23.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TCF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TCF Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of TCF Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.87 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.38.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

