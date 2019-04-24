Tapestry Inc (TPR) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 149,657 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 10,681 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $4,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 30,145,320 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,515,405,000 after buying an additional 301,169 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,031,923 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $743,578,000 after buying an additional 964,874 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,965,227 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $235,076,000 after buying an additional 500,523 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,947,286 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $166,970,000 after buying an additional 1,058,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,398,352 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $148,221,000 after buying an additional 725,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TPR. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Tapestry from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Tapestry from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

TPR opened at $30.84 on Wednesday. Tapestry Inc has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $55.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.04). Tapestry had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tapestry Inc will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.33%.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

