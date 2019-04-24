Tanzanian Royalty Exploration (TNX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1.23

Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp (TSE:TNX) (NYSE:TRX) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.23 and last traded at C$1.23, with a volume of 47644 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $164.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.51.

Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Company Profile (TSE:TNX)

Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interest in the Buckreef project located in the Geita District of the Geita Region south of Lake Victoria; the Buziba project situated in the Geita district; the Itetemia gold deposit located at southwest of Mwanza in northern Tanzania; and the Kigosi project situated within the Kigosi Game Reserve controlled area in northwestern Tanzania.

