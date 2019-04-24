Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $18.41

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.41 and last traded at $18.39, with a volume of 67600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.01.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 26th. Citigroup set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 0.77.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.42). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $124.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.44 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. This is a positive change from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is presently 56.45%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKT. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 615.6% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Ledyard National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 182.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile (NYSE:SKT)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 44 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 22 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 15.3 million square feet leased to over 3,100 stores operated by more than 530 different brand name companies.

