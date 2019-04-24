Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) Holdings Raised by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 205,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 23,720 shares during the period. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers accounts for approximately 1.5% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $4,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SKT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,524,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 182.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 112.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 168,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,854,000 after acquiring an additional 89,081 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the third quarter worth $547,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 14.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432 shares in the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

Shares of SKT stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.06. 1,494,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,646. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.23 and a 52 week high of $24.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 0.77.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.42). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $124.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.44 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. This is a boost from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.45%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 44 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 22 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 15.3 million square feet leased to over 3,100 stores operated by more than 530 different brand name companies.

