TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (TTWO) Stake Lowered by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 23.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,606,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,708,000 after acquiring an additional 203,912 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 804,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,977,000 after acquiring an additional 25,599 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 157.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 16,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Get TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE alerts:

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 144,614 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $13,600,946.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TTWO stock opened at $93.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.01. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a twelve month low of $84.41 and a twelve month high of $139.91.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 139.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTWO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Stephens set a $110.00 price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.02.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/24/take-two-interactive-software-inc-ttwo-stake-lowered-by-moody-lynn-lieberson-llc.html.

About TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.