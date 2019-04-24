Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) Shares Bought by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $4,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSM. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 3rd quarter worth about $327,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 187.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 93,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after buying an additional 60,733 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,646,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 3,999.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after buying an additional 63,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,228,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,232,000 after buying an additional 70,473 shares during the last quarter. 19.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSM. ValuEngine raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, CLSA downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NYSE TSM opened at $45.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $234.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.97. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $34.22 and a 52 week high of $45.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

