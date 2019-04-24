TAIWAN FD INC/SH (TWN) Shares Bought by Matisse Capital

Matisse Capital increased its stake in shares of TAIWAN FD INC/SH (NYSE:TWN) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. TAIWAN FD INC/SH comprises about 1.1% of Matisse Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Matisse Capital’s holdings in TAIWAN FD INC/SH were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bulldog Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TAIWAN FD INC/SH by 14.5% during the third quarter. Bulldog Investors LLC now owns 475,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,117,000 after acquiring an additional 60,260 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of TAIWAN FD INC/SH by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 433,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,579,000 after acquiring an additional 50,547 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of TAIWAN FD INC/SH by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 269,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,075,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of TAIWAN FD INC/SH by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TWN traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.27. 1,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,030. TAIWAN FD INC/SH has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $21.79.

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JF International Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Taiwan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis focusing on such factors as overall growth prospects, competitive position in the respective industry, technology, research, and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, return on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio.

