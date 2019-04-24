TAG Immobilien (TEG) Given a €23.50 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €23.50 ($27.33) target price on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TEG. HSBC set a €24.50 ($28.49) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays set a €23.60 ($27.44) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €18.50 ($21.51) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. TAG Immobilien presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €21.27 ($24.73).

Shares of TEG stock opened at €20.76 ($24.14) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.11. TAG Immobilien has a 1 year low of €16.77 ($19.50) and a 1 year high of €22.48 ($26.14). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2018, the company managed approximately 84,400 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

