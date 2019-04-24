T2 Biosystems Inc (TTOO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) will report earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for T2 Biosystems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the lowest is ($0.32). T2 Biosystems reported earnings per share of ($0.36) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T2 Biosystems will report full year earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($0.91). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.65). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover T2 Biosystems.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 million. T2 Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 358.67% and a negative net margin of 487.17%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TTOO shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Friday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $11.00 price objective on T2 Biosystems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised T2 Biosystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. T2 Biosystems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.55.

In other T2 Biosystems news, CEO John Mcdonough sold 8,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total value of $27,330.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 456,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,349.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,587 shares of company stock worth $117,854. Insiders own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 5.7% in the first quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 340,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 18,240 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 157,785 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 79,311 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 375,582 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 13,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 49.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TTOO opened at $2.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $112.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.08. T2 Biosystems has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $9.98.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

