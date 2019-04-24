Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) Shares Sold by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP reduced its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 351,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 57,600 shares during the period. Synopsys accounts for approximately 1.1% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $40,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 78.7% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in Synopsys by 63.7% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Synopsys by 4,987.5% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, March 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.56.

NASDAQ SNPS traded up $1.33 on Wednesday, reaching $121.22. The company had a trading volume of 10,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,183. The company has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.78, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.30. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.14 and a fifty-two week high of $120.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $820.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.30 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Trac Pham sold 8,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $861,595.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,828,201. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 2,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.71, for a total transaction of $214,150.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,848.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,190 shares of company stock worth $14,729,218 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

