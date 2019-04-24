Synchrony Financial (SYF) Stake Lessened by Penbrook Management LLC

Penbrook Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 4.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 9.1% during the first quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,392,000 after buying an additional 34,936 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $675,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $168,722,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 4.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 403,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,552,000 after buying an additional 18,740 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYF traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $33.49. 127,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,016,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.28. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $21.77 and a 1 year high of $36.32.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 19.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SYF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 8th. CIBC upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Sunday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.23.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Henry F. Greig sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 3,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $118,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,342 shares of company stock worth $1,966,668. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

