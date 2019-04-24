Sycomore Asset Management Reduces Position in InterXion Holding NV (INXN)

Sycomore Asset Management lessened its position in shares of InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 120,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. InterXion makes up approximately 3.9% of Sycomore Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in InterXion were worth $8,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of InterXion by 9.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 286,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,271,000 after buying an additional 24,789 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in InterXion by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,117,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,522,000 after acquiring an additional 434,553 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in InterXion by 723.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in InterXion by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 8,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in InterXion by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of InterXion stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.68. The company had a trading volume of 6,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,715. InterXion Holding NV has a twelve month low of $50.05 and a twelve month high of $69.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.85, a PEG ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.12.

InterXion (NYSE:INXN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). InterXion had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $146.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that InterXion Holding NV will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on INXN shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of InterXion from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InterXion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of InterXion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.14.

InterXion Company Profile

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, Internet service providers, and other customers.

