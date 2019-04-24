Sunworks (SUNW) Shares Gap Up to $0.82

Sunworks Inc (NASDAQ:SUNW) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.80, but opened at $0.82. Sunworks shares last traded at $0.91, with a volume of 2308421 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on SUNW. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sunworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $23.88 million, a P/E ratio of -6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.32.

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photo voltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, and residential markets in California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington, the United States. The company also designs, arranges, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial projects.

