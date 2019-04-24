Sunset Pacific Petroleum (SPK) Shares Up 14.3%

Sunset Pacific Petroleum Ltd (CVE:SPK) shot up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 512,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 356,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 million and a PE ratio of -8.00.

Sunset Pacific Petroleum Company Profile (CVE:SPK)

Sunset Pacific Petroleum Ltd., a junior resource exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops natural resource properties primarily in North Africa and the Middle East. It primarily explores for oil and gas properties. The company was formerly known as Bighorn Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Sunset Pacific Petroleum Ltd.

