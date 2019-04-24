SunPower (SPWR) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
SPWR has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SunPower from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SunPower in a report on Monday, January 7th. They set an underweight rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunPower from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SunPower in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of SunPower from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.11.
SPWR stock opened at $7.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.39. SunPower has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $9.60.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in SunPower by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 16,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in SunPower by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in SunPower by 483.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 24,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 20,024 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in SunPower by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 11,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SunPower by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 31,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,652 shares in the last quarter. 27.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SunPower Company Profile
SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.
