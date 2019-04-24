SunPower (SPWR) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

SPWR has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SunPower from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SunPower in a report on Monday, January 7th. They set an underweight rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunPower from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SunPower in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of SunPower from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.11.

SPWR stock opened at $7.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.39. SunPower has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $9.60.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $525.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.06 million. SunPower had a negative net margin of 46.99% and a negative return on equity of 83.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SunPower will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in SunPower by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 16,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in SunPower by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in SunPower by 483.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 24,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 20,024 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in SunPower by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 11,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SunPower by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 31,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,652 shares in the last quarter. 27.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

