Sunoco (SUN) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sunoco’s operations are significantly exposed to debt capital, with the balance sheet more levered than the industry it belongs to. The company’s long-term debt to capitalization ratio of 79.2% is significantly higher than that of the industry’s 53.8%. Its debt-ridden balance sheet can hinder the partnership’s plan to expand midstream business through acquisitions. Even if the partnership goes through with this plan, it will increase the debt burden. Escalating operating costs can hurt its bottom line in the upcoming quarters. Also, expectations of a sharp slowdown in the U.S. economy by many economists may hurt the partnership’s fuel distribution businesses. Given these headwinds, Sunoco seems like a risky bet that ordinary investors should avoid.”

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SUN. TheStreet lowered Sunoco from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays lowered Sunoco from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Sunoco from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine raised Sunoco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Sunoco from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.33.

Shares of SUN stock opened at $30.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.87. Sunoco has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $31.88.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Sunoco had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 33.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sunoco will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sunoco by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 21,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunoco during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Sunoco by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Sunoco by 12.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sunoco by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 30,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 29.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

