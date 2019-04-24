Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $4.79 Million Stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,222 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $4,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truehand Inc purchased a new position in Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Paypal by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 448 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO William J. Ready sold 29,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.33, for a total transaction of $2,651,850.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 66,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,945,626.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Aaron Karczmer sold 3,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.44, for a total transaction of $347,255.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,521.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 280,295 shares of company stock valued at $26,469,952 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $106.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $125.85 billion, a PE ratio of 59.72, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.03. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $70.22 and a 1 year high of $109.00.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Paypal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.93.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

