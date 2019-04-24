Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 17.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 336,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $9,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the third quarter worth $224,000.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock opened at $28.66 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12 month low of $22.89 and a 12 month high of $29.61.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/24/strs-ohio-has-9-30-million-stake-in-ishares-msci-canada-etf-ewc.html.

About iShares MSCI Canada ETF

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

See Also: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.