Strs Ohio Has $11.54 Million Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,497 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $11,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 115.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 5,218.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,093,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978,776 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. MKM Partners set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jacobs Engineering Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.12.

Shares of JEC stock opened at $80.33 on Wednesday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 52-week low of $55.17 and a 52-week high of $82.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.45.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 72.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Engineering Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 11.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 15,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $1,125,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,352.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total transaction of $50,000.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,019,372.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,889 shares of company stock valued at $2,688,936 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

