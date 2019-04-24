Stronghold USD 1-Day Volume Tops $530,574.00 (USDS)

Stronghold USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. Stronghold USD has a total market capitalization of $384,472.00 and approximately $530,574.00 worth of Stronghold USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stronghold USD token can now be purchased for $0.96 or 0.00017617 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stronghold, Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. During the last week, Stronghold USD has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Stronghold USD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005567 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00408919 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018476 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001923 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.49 or 0.00962036 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00179819 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00007711 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00001324 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000118 BTC.

About Stronghold USD

Stronghold USD’s total supply is 400,000 tokens. The official website for Stronghold USD is stronghold.co/stronghold-usd . The official message board for Stronghold USD is medium.com/strongholdxchg . The Reddit community for Stronghold USD is /r/Strongholdxchg . Stronghold USD’s official Twitter account is @Strongholdxchg

Buying and Selling Stronghold USD

Stronghold USD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stronghold, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Stellarport. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stronghold USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stronghold USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stronghold USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stronghold USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stronghold USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.