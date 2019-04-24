Strategic Value Partners, Llc Purchases 300,000 Shares of Chaparral Energy Inc (CHAP) Stock

Chaparral Energy Inc (NYSE:CHAP) major shareholder Strategic Value Partners, Llc acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.98 per share, with a total value of $1,794,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Strategic Value Partners, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Chaparral Energy alerts:

On Monday, April 15th, Strategic Value Partners, Llc acquired 1,092,553 shares of Chaparral Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.73 per share, with a total value of $6,260,328.69.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Strategic Value Partners, Llc acquired 836,798 shares of Chaparral Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $4,518,709.20.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Strategic Value Partners, Llc acquired 1,000,000 shares of Chaparral Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.51 per share, with a total value of $4,510,000.00.

Shares of CHAP opened at $7.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.38 million, a PE ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 3.55. Chaparral Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $4.13 and a 52-week high of $21.25.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CHAP shares. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Chaparral Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chaparral Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chaparral Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Chaparral Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Chaparral Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Chaparral Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Chaparral Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chaparral Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/24/strategic-value-partners-llc-purchases-300000-shares-of-chaparral-energy-inc-chap-stock.html.

About Chaparral Energy

Chaparral Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Chaparral Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chaparral Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.