Stora Enso Oyj (SEOAY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stora Enso is an integrated forest products company producing magazine papers, newsprint, fine papers and packaging boards, areas in which the Group is a global market leader. Stora Enso also conducts extensive sawmilling operations. To strengthen its market position and better serve customers in the United States, the company acquired the U.S.-based, Consolidated Papers, Inc. in 2000. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS SEOAY opened at $12.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Stora Enso Oyj has a 52-week low of $11.28 and a 52-week high of $21.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.20.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Stora Enso Oyj will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops virgin fiber carton board used for packaging for liquid, food, pharmaceutical, and luxury goods.

