Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Magnachip Semiconductor Call Options (MX)

Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 2,037 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,690% compared to the typical daily volume of 73 call options.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 1,015.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 10,476 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $123,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Menta Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 63,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MX shares. ValuEngine upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut Magnachip Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.41.

Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. Magnachip Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $13.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.99 million, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.50.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.16. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 110.27% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $179.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Magnachip Semiconductor will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

