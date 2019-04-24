Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Whirlpool Put Options (WHR)

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 6,120 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,605% compared to the typical daily volume of 359 put options.
In other news, Director Michael F. Johnston sold 2,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $379,921.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,687. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Whirlpool by 9,212.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,303,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268,195 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, WealthTrust Arizona LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 27.24% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Whirlpool will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently 30.34%.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on WHR shares. Raymond James cut Whirlpool from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Buckingham Research started coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $134.60 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.08.
Whirlpool Company Profile
Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.
Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?
Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.