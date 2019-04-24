Stewart Information Services (STC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th.
Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.12). Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $469.93 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Stewart Information Services to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE:STC opened at $44.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Stewart Information Services has a 12 month low of $39.47 and a 12 month high of $45.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.67.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on STC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Cormark reissued an “average” rating on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.
In related news, insider Steven Mark Lessack sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $46,747.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.
About Stewart Information Services
Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.
Featured Article: What is the strike price in options trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.