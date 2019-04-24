Stepan (SCL) Shares Bought by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,752 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Stepan were worth $7,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stepan by 227.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stepan during the first quarter worth about $4,468,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stepan by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,309,000 after acquiring an additional 15,923 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stepan during the fourth quarter worth about $35,800,000. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Stepan by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 92,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,837,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 72.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 12,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.83, for a total transaction of $1,209,374.87. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 202,576 shares in the company, valued at $19,007,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Behrens sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $179,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 500 shares of company stock worth $45,141 and have sold 17,927 shares worth $1,664,845. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Stepan stock opened at $89.73 on Wednesday. Stepan has a fifty-two week low of $68.09 and a fifty-two week high of $95.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. Stepan had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $466.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

