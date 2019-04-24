Stemline Therapeutics Inc (STML) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.
A number of research analysts recently commented on STML shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $20.00 price target on Stemline Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 30th. ValuEngine raised Stemline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 28th. BidaskClub raised Stemline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stemline Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.
In related news, insider David Gionco sold 8,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $103,012.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kenneth Hoberman sold 2,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $34,023.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,999 shares of company stock worth $2,048,415 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ STML traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 552,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,948. Stemline Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.82 and a 1 year high of $20.55. The stock has a market cap of $562.05 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.14.
Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.20). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stemline Therapeutics will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Stemline Therapeutics
Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers ELZONRIS, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (CD123) for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in adults, and in pediatric patients two years and older.
