Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “In the past three months, Stanley Black & Decker's shares have outperformed the industry. It stands to gain from organic and inorganic initiatives in the long run. It acquired 20% stake in MTD Products in January 2019 while is due to acquire IES Attachments in the first half of the year. For 2019, exposure in emerging markets, favorable e-commerce trend, cost-saving actions and growing demand for popular brands will be boons. Organic sales are predicted to grow 4% and adjusted earnings will likely increase 4-6% year over year to $8.45-$8.65 per share. However, the company estimates tax rate of 17.5% to lower earnings by 15 cents per share while it believes tariffs, foreign currency woes and commodity inflation to hurt earnings by 90 cents to $1.00. Over the past three months, the company’s shares look overvalued compared with the industry. Also, earnings estimates have declined for 2019 and 2020 in the past 60 days.”

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SWK. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 target price on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Buckingham Research set a $133.00 price target on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $150.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.12.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $147.45 on Monday. Stanley Black & Decker has a one year low of $106.41 and a one year high of $155.22. The company has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.01. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 9,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,384,700.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,121,307.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.69, for a total value of $71,214.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,847.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,164 shares of company stock worth $3,403,579 over the last ninety days. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,566,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,840,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,466 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 143,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,998,000 after buying an additional 10,505 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 436,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,986,000 after buying an additional 90,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,034,000. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stanley Black & Decker (SWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.